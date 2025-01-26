January 26, 2025 at 8:20 am

Her Partner Won’t Stop Leaving The Refrigerator Door Open, So She Bought An Alarm To Make Sure He Doesn’t Do it Anymore

by Matthew Gilligan

The fridge alarm.

“I have a problem in my house where my other half leaves open the fridge door… constantly.

I’m forever bringing it up to him and our fridge doesn’t have a beep if it’s left open, I’ve now got fed up and after seeing that post I realized I could buy an alarm.

I’ve just set it up while he is out, my new game is how long until he sets it off and how many times in a day.

The alarm on it is sooooo loud!”

Who says you can’t put an alarm on a refrigerator…?

