Her Partner Won’t Stop Leaving The Refrigerator Door Open, So She Bought An Alarm To Make Sure He Doesn’t Do it Anymore

I never thought of this before…and I must say that I’m impressed!

This Reddit user came up with a pretty amazing idea to make sure her partner closed their refrigerator…check it out in the story below!

The fridge alarm. “I have a problem in my house where my other half leaves open the fridge door… constantly.

That’s annoying…

I’m forever bringing it up to him and our fridge doesn’t have a beep if it’s left open, I’ve now got fed up and after seeing that post I realized I could buy an alarm.

Sounds like fun!

I’ve just set it up while he is out, my new game is how long until he sets it off and how many times in a day. The alarm on it is sooooo loud!”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

Who says you can’t put an alarm on a refrigerator…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.