Her Roommates Wanted Her To Move Out Because They Wanted One Of Their Boyfriends To Move In, So She Left With Everything She Had Ever Bought For The House

No matter what you do, some people would do anything to prove they don’t deserve being in your life!

This girl’s roommates were so mean that they tried to force her to move out. She ended up giving them exactly what they wanted but in a way they didn’t expect.

Find out what she did.

I moved out and took everything It became apparent to me last week that my roommates were trying to drive me out of the house to get one of their boyfriends in on my lease.

When I told them I wanted to stay, they started staging incidents/messes around the house so they could yell at me for them and it all came to a head when they called a meeting with me two days ago. One of them had to hold the other back as she screamed at me that she hated me and I was not welcome in the building.

They were outright selfish!

They proceeded to tell me that I contributed nothing to the house and wasted their space and that they had gotten in with the landlady and convinced her to not renew my lease in June. I told them I’d talk to the landlady and when they said they were the heads of the house I laughed and went on with my day.

This is where it gets interesting…

I spoke to the landlady and she acknowledged that they were out of hand and while she had given them the power to not renew my lease, she also said I could move out whenever and not pay for a single day I wasn’t there. So, yesterday when my roommates both left to visit family (they are sisters), I immediately called everyone I knew and vacated the house of everything I owned.

She wasn’t letting them get away with this!

I took the curtains, the rugs, all the cat toys and even the cat tower that I had made with my mom. I took all of their things off my shelves and other furniture and stacked them in the middle of the now nearly empty living room. I snapped pictures of everything, handed the keys to the landlady and immediately went off. They won’t be back to the house until tomorrow.

And she knew she wanted no more trouble…

I’ve blocked them on everything so I won’t get any angry messages, but I’m sure their faces will be priceless when they come home to a half-empty house with hundreds of dollars in storage and furniture gone. So much for me not contributing anything to the house, now I actually don’t. They also have to find someone else to take up the lease till boyfriend can move in when June comes around or they have to pick up my rent. Feels pretty good.

YIKES! That must have felt so refreshing!

Those roommates deserved what they got!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user is glad she didn’t put up with the mean attitude of her roommates.

This user shares what their neighbor did!

This user suggests never responding to any of the texts from the roommates!

This user suggests having proof for things that belong to her to avoid any trouble.

That’s right! This user has an important suggestion so she’s safe from any legal action!

Those scheming roommates deserved what they got!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.