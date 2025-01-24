Her Sister Asked For A Favor For Her Wedding, But When Sis Started Insulting Her, She Changed Her Mind About The Favor

Your sister is supposed to be loyal and loving, but for a lot of sibling relationships, that often isn’t the case.

Sometimes sisters can be really mean, but should you forgive them and brush off the insults just because they’re family?

Check out why the person in this story is at odds with her sister.

AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress after she made fun of my body? I have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister. We’re pretty different in a lot of ways. She’s always been super into fashion and makeup, while I’m more laid-back and focus on school and work. Despite our differences, I thought we were at least civil, until recently.

Her sister had a “weird request.”

My sister is getting married next year, and she’s been really excited about finding the perfect wedding dress. Since she’s trying to save money for other wedding costs, she asked if I’d help pay for her dress as a “sisterly gesture.” I recently got a decent-paying job and was willing to help her out, even though I thought it was a weird request.

Talk about rude!

Fast forward to a few weeks ago. We were at a family gathering, and I was wearing this dress I felt good in, but I’m not a size 2. Out of nowhere, my sister made a snarky comment in front of everyone about how “brave” I was for wearing something so “tight.” I was embarrassed, but I didn’t want to make a scene, so I let it slide. Later that night, she made another comment, this time in private, about how she’d never wear something like that unless she lost weight. I got upset and told her that what she said really hurt my feelings, but she brushed it off, saying she was “just being honest.”

But two can play that game.

Now, I don’t feel like helping her out with the wedding dress anymore. I told her this, and she flipped out, calling me selfish and petty. She says I’m “ruining her big day” over a joke and that it’s not fair for me to back out when I already agreed to help. My parents are saying I should just let it go and help her since “that’s what sisters do,” but I feel like she crossed a line. AITA?

