Her Trust Fund Roommate Kept Waking Her Up After Partying All Night, So She Snapped And Called Her A Spoilt Brat

Some people can only think about themselves. Until someone gives them a reality check, that is.

This is exactly what this college student did after her “Richie Rich” roommate kept waking her up at 4 am after partying all night long.

The problem is that her roommate reported her for “discriminatory comments”, and now she’s wondering if she went too far.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for waking up my roommate and calling her a spoiled brat? My roommate and I (both 19-year-old women) are first years at university. For context, I am a bursary student which basically means I get more financial support due to my low income background. My roommate, let’s call her M, is much more well-off than me and comes from boarding school, rich parents, etc. At first, we got along really well.

But soon their different upbringings started to show.

Problems started coming up when M continued going out at night (clubbing, partying etc) and would come back, usually drunk and delirious, proceeding to wake me up at around 4 am. In the mornings I usually tried to be quiet, I wouldn’t switch on the lights while getting ready, in order not to wake her up even though she never gave me the same treatment. Also, by the way, I go out too but not every night like she does, and I enjoy drinking/partying as much as the next student, but I also want to make the most of my studies, plus I can never afford continuous club nights.

It’s easy to tell who values the opportunity to go to college more.

Another issue is that she often brings people around to our room, sometimes female friends who sleep on our floor, and she would only ‘ask permission’ a few hours before like: ‘btw, my friend is staying around tonight, ok?’ I found it annoying but not really a major issue until she started bringing her boyfriend around. I was coming back on Monday to find M and her boyfriend “napping” in our room, which really frustrated me because I never bring my boyfriend around as I didn’t want to make her feel uncomfortable.

Things were about to get to a boiling point.

That night she went out as usual and came back around 4 am Tuesday morning, threw up in our waste bin, and fell asleep. I decided that enough was enough, that if she was going to live with no regard for me (she knew I had a test at 9:00 am) I would do the same. I got up by switching on all the lights, and not tiptoeing around like I usually do. She woke up, and yelled at me for being loud, saying she had a massive headache and had only two hours of sleep, and needed to rest.

Double standards are always fun.

I said that I also wanted to sleep but I couldn’t, because she had woken me up coming back at 4 am, and that actually she had been really inconveniencing me the last few weeks. To which she decided to respond that it wasn’t her fault I was ‘too boring’ and ‘too stingy’ to go out, and that she was acting like a normal first-year student, that I was the weird one.

She was about to get a reality check.

I responded by saying: ‘Yeah well you’re just a spoilt brat who’s wasting her parent’s money by missing all her classes to sleep and party, and I’m done dealing with that’. She started crying as I left for my class, and I came back to the news that she reported me for discriminatory comments. We have a meeting for ‘reconciliation and conflict resolution’ coming up where I’m expected to profusely apologise. AITA?

I think she needs a new roommate ASAP.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this situation.

Changes need to be made.

Who needs an enemy with a roommate like this?

Sleep is the key to a happy life, after all.

