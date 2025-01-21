Her Younger Sister Invited Her To Her Baby’s Gender Reveal Party, But She Refused To Come Because She Said It’s Tacky

Family supports and celebrates with other family members during special milestones in their lives.

AITA for telling my sister gender reveal parties are tacky and attention seeking My sister (25F) has always been a bit of an attention seeker. She would always announce her grades, new jobs, raises, etc. whenever the family was together. It annoyed me when she used to tell the entire family she got a 100 on her test in a class that we were taking together. Even though she knew I only got a C- or D+. Then, they would ask me how I did after her announcement.

She was always the golden child. And I (26F) was the screwup. We’re both pregnant right now, both of our first kids. She’s married with a great job and a house. And I’m on my own in a studio right now.

A couple weeks ago, I got an invitation to her gender reveal barbecue/pool party. I didn’t want to deal with her showing off to the entire family in front of me. So I told her I won’t be coming. She asked why, so I told her that I didn’t want to deal with her friends and our family. She insisted it would be fun. So I told her that gender reveal parties are tacky and I don’t want to deal with it.

She, again, insisted that it would be fun. And just to think of it as a barbecue with colored cookies. I snapped at her. Saying I didn’t want to go to a stupid party to watch her show off to our family just like she did when we were younger. She hung up on me, and now our parents are upset at me for being rude to her.

If you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all.

She should have learned that lesson a long time ago.

