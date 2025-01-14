Here’s How Drinking Can Affect Your Brain’s Ability To Learn And Change

Even though most people know that too much alcohol isn’t a good thing for anyone, there is an idea that a little now and then (or a lot now and then) doesn’t really hurt.

Neuro and other sciences are catching up with research, though, and we’re learning the impact of alcohol on the body are far-reaching and potentially quite harmful.

At least as of now.

Researchers at Texas A&M University are looking to change that, and through a recent study have learned that chronic alcohol use impairs the brain’s ability to learn and adapt.

This is due to their effects on neurons called cholinergic interneurons (CINs), which control dopamine signaling. They typically fire in a “burst-pause” pattern, which is necessary for adapting and learning new behaviors. When researchers observed the alcohol-exposed CINs, the firing pattern had weaker and shorter pauses, which hampered processes like reversal learning.

Jun Wang, an author on the study, issued a statement expanding on their findings.

“Reversal learning is a cornerstone of cognitive flexibility. It allows individuals to unlearn behaviors when rules or circumstances change – a process heavily reliant on acetylcholine signaling.”

They then used a technique called optogenetics to manipulate the neurons and watch how changes in CIN firing can affect learning. What they found was that the burst phase helped with unlearning old behaviors and the pause phase was necessary to learn new behaviors.

“The burst and pause dynamics of CINs are critical for behavioral adaptability. This study highlights their unique roles and lays the groundwork for exploring how similar mechanisms might influence conditions beyond addiction, including aging and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Previous research has found that long-term alcohol abuse can cause the development of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), which affects 400 million people around the world. It is associated with serious health issues like stroke, cancer, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease. It also disrupts cognitive functions like adapting to new situations, memory, and learning.

This research could help doctors develop therapies and treatments for those experiencing cognitive side effects, which would be a huge step forward to millions of people.

For now, maybe think twice before you make drinking a regular habit.

