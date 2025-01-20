His Cat Got Out During His Roommate’s Party, And He’s Blaming Him For The Great Escape

It’s unnerving when your pet gets loose.

That said, is it the pet owner’s fault or someone else’s if they go on the lam?

These two roommates disagree on the particulars of a kitty caper.

Check it out.

AITA for blaming my housemate for letting my cat escape? My housemate had a small party last night and my cat got out. I was not home at the time. He claims it was one of his friends that left the door open and that he shouldn’t be responsible for watching the cat because his priority is his friends.

This is not the first time this has happened.

This is the 3rd time the cat has gotten out because of him, with the most recent time being exactly a month ago. He refuses to take accountability and says that since I know my cat likes to escape I should just lock him in my room. My other two housemates have had parties and have never let the cat escape.

At least there is a happy ending.

The cat is back and safe. He knows his way home bc he’s an indoor/outdoor cat but I never let him out at night. Am i wrong to blame my housemate?

Here is what folks are saying.

That’s terrible!

It’s an odd arrangement.

This is fair. The poor cat.

It’s weird that people don’t get this.

As simple as that!

I feel sorry for the cat.

Some people aren’t worthy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.