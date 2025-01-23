His Classmate Wanted To Mooch Off His Work, So He Deliberately Did A Bad Job On His Part Of The Project To Make Him Fail

One of the most hated aspects of school has to be group assignments because the other people in your group influence the grade you will get. If they slack off, your grade will suffer.

So when this university student was stuck with a moocher, he came up with a clever plan.

See how he made sure his classmate got the grade he deserved.

You want me to do your work. I’ll let you fail I took part in a seminar at university about a year ago. Part of the course was a presentation that two students each had to give. I was put into a group with a guy, let’s call him T.

It’s trouble from the start.

T hasn’t been there since the first lesson and hasn’t received any messages from me, which is why I actually did everything myself. Now, a few days before the presentation was to be held, he asked me whether I had already done something and whether I could give him something that he could present. I then told him that I had researched it and said that I would give T all the information that I found out about his part of the presentation.

But he wasn’t going to play that game.

Then I sent him a text and a few bullet points, which were full of errors. Then I wrote to the lecturer that T had prepared a few slides himself and insisted on including them in the presentation. We then gave the presentation and his part was a real disaster, which also made him leave the course.

That was a wise way to get back at T!

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Absolutely! I can’t stand his type.

It’s true. You need to watch yourself.

How true! It does pay off.

The lesson taught him a lesson.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.