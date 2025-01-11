His Controlling Dad Never Paid Him For Any Work That He Did For His Dad’s Business, So He Told His Dad He’s Not Doing It Anymore

Power can really cause people to drift apart, and situations get even trickier when it is between families.

This guy’s dad liked controlling everyone’s money in the house, even though he was working at his business all the time – for free.

WIBTA for planning to leave the restaurant that I own with my dad? Some background, me (28M) and my dad(59M) own a pizzeria together. But my Girlfriend of 2 years, Emily (29F) wants me to quit and both my sister (32F) and my mom (56F) agree with her.

Both my dad and Emily hate each other. She tells me that my dad is taking advantage of me as almost free labor, and that whenever I was doing a delivery he’d always talk poorly about me. (I only have her word for it, I was not present).

That he’d always bring me down whenever I’d do something wrong. When I did something right he’d always go off about something else I did wrong, ignoring what I did right. (I was and probably still am so used to it that I never noticed, my sister says I was conditioned to just take the verbal abuse). I work more than anyone else in there including him yet I’m not treated with any respect. She always jokes that if I ever leave the restaurant will sink within months.

And he says that she’s with me only because I have a restaurant (Emily doesn’t want anything to do with the restaurant or anything of my dad). She speaks poorly of him to people in our city, or so he tells me but I’ve never seen her speak bad about him to anyone unless it’s brought up. I say almost free labor because until roughly 1 year ago I didn’t get paid. Whenever I needed money I’d just ask my dad for money whenever I needed to buy something or wanted to go out. That was the norm for me for 11 years and it only changed when she insisted I ask to get paid.

Whenever I brought the topic of getting paid to my dad he’d always become upset and aggressive, not physically, calling me ungrateful. That he’s building this business for me, his father never left him anything, that I have a nice car that he gave me (he got mad when I said I had to work to get it). That I have a house that I will inherit when both my parents pass away, that many people tell him that I’m very lucky to have a father that is giving me a business. Eventually I started getting paid, first I got paid 400€ a month. But now that I want to pursue a better education to increase my resume I asked for a raise and I should get 600€ a month (we’ll see). Minimum wage here is 820€ and he says that the 220€ missing is for rent, which I find fair.

After talking with my mom and my sister I’ve come to realize that my dad is very controlling when it comes to money. My mom’s paycheck is controlled by my dad, which he ends up using to pay salaries in the pizzerias or buying things we need to work. My mom has to ask my dad for anything she needs to buy and he always gets irritated whenever she does so. I inherited 1.6k€ from my grandma but I came to find out that it was used to pay electricity bills for the pizzeria.

I don’t want to end up like my dad, I don’t want to live my life full of stress, not knowing if I’ll have enough money to pay the staff, almost overworking myself to an early grave.

He is way too old to have anyone else controlling his life.

It sounds like he’ll have to cut the strings himself, though, because his dad isn’t going to do it.

