His Cousin Kept Stealing His Deodorant, So He Replaced It With Icy Hot To Teach Him A Lesson

Well, this is what you get for stealing…

What would you do if someone kept snatching your deodorant without your permission?

It’s kind of gross on a few different levels, don’t you think?

All I can say is that if it ever happens to you, you should take a page out of this person’s book!

Check out what they did!

Getting even with the deodorant thief. “Back when I was around 15 our cousin came to live with us. He was a real piece of work and we had the misfortune of our mom being too kind and taking him in. I noticed that my cologne and deodorant was being used and asked him if he was using it. He denied it. We were the only males other than my stepdad and I knew he wasn’t using it because we had separate bathrooms, and my cousin sister and I shared one.

Had he admitted it, it wouldn’t have been as big of a deal but the blatant lying infuriated me. So I decided to take take action.

This was gonna HURT.

My deodorant was Speed Stick which is moderately translucent. Icy Hot looks very similar. So I backed down the deodorant and filled the recess with Icy Hot. Lo and behold, the next morning my cousin comes into the kitchen crying because his armpits were burning. I began laughing hysterically and said that’s what you get for using my stuff. He tried getting me in trouble but my mom said the same thing. He never used my stuff again.

This kid was an idiot!

A few years later this same cousin found the keys to my car and stole it. He was caught because when he backed up at a gas station he hit one of the posts that protect the pumps and got stuck. He got sent to juvenile detention for that. My car was taken another time too and we suspect it was him as both times keys were used but that time it was just abandoned. Had I gotten my hands on him the revenge would have been a little more nuclear.”

This is what folks had to say on Reddit.

One reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another individual asked a question.

And this person chimed in.

Never mess with a man’s deodorant…

We need to smell good.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.