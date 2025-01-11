His Girlfriend Is An Amazing Chef So He Keeps Asking Her To Cook Instead Of Going Out To Eat. But When Their Anniversary Date Arrives And He Suggests They Stay In, She Finally Puts Her Foot Down.
If you can cook really, really well, would you still enjoy going out to eat at a restaurant, or would you rather stay home and cook every single meal?
In today’s story, a woman who is a great cook would still like to go out to eat sometimes, but her boyfriend would rather eat her cooking than eat at any restaurant.
Let’s see how the story plays out…
AITA for very rarely/almost never wanting to go to restaurants because my girlfriend makes food that’s just as good, if not better, than restaurant food?
I’ve been with my wonderful girlfriend for a few years now, and we usually get along great, aside from this current issue.
She’s a self-proclaimed “foodie”, which I honestly think is just selling herself short – she’s a food genius.
She can taste and smell a dish and then turn around and recreate it, or even make it better than the original.
Her senses of smell and taste are amazing.
If you taste something and wonder, ‘what’s that super subtle flavor?’ she’ll tell you, ‘it’s anchovy paste/sumac/lavender/some other obscure spice that you would never think of.’
When someone is cooking something and they go, ‘it’s missing something,’ she can tell you exactly what it needs.
(It doesn’t stop there, she knew I had touched a diesel truck at work one morning as soon as I walked into the house that night because she could somehow smell it on me. It’s either really cool or really creepy, depending on the day.)
He doesn’t see a point in going out to eat.
That’s not it, either.
She heard about a lost family recipe and the next week, BAM, I’m eating my grandmother’s homemade sausage again for the first time in fifteen years.
It’s gotten to the point where I don’t see any point in going out to eat, pretty much ever, except maybe her birthday.
Even the most exotic ingredients aren’t out of her reach, either, and, even though it’s not about cost, I’ve saved up more being with her than I ever had in any other relationship.
The only places we really go for date night is ramen – she can’t figure out how to make the noodles, but she still tries so it’s just a matter of time – and sushi.
He was surprised that she seemed offended when he asked her to cook.
Our anniversary was recently, and I had noticed that our local fish counter was selling sushi grade fish, along with the rolling mats and nori, so I suggested that we have homemade sushi for our anniversary dinner before going out and she upset and said, “I’m not learning how to make sushi because then I’ll never get a real date ever again.”
We ended up going out instead.
It kinda took me by surprise that she got so mad, though.
She’s lightly mentioned wanting to go out occasionally to places like Olive Garden “because she likes the red sauce” or other places because she likes the food, and now that I’m thinking about it, she’s gotten kinda gloomy because I’ve asked her to cook on date nights instead of going out more often.
He still doesn’t see a point in going out to eat.
She also brought up that food she cooks tastes better to me because she’s tasting and smelling it while it cooks so her senses are dulled by the time it’s served, but she has the most acute sense of smell/taste I’ve ever seen so I kinda think it’s just an excuse.
I just don’t think it’s worth it to go out and pay restaurant food prices when we can stay home for home food prices and have food that’s just as excellent.
Even if the food she makes tastes better than the food at a restaurant, it’s probably worth going out to eat just so she can have a break from cooking. Plus, the experience of going to a restaurant can be more than just the food. It’s about being out somewhere together and the ambiance.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…
This reader thinks he’s treating his girlfriend like a private chef.
Foodies love to eat out.
He shouldn’t expect her to cook on date night.
This reader thinks he’s cheap and selfish.
He probably has no idea how much work goes into cooking.
Just because someone likes to cook doesn’t mean they want to cook all the time!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.