His Messy Roommate Wouldn’t Make Room For Him In The Kitchen, But She Didn’t Like The Cart He Bought For More Storage Space, Either

AITA for getting a kitchen cart without clearing it with my roommate first? I live in a house with two roommates and a decently sized kitchen. The problem is that we don’t have a lot of counter space.

Helen never wanted to move her stuff…

My roommate Helen has a microwave, a sous vide machine and a toaster oven that takes up a lot of space. This doesn’t give me room for ingredient and meal prep. I also enjoy baking bread and it’s hard to knead dough when you have a quarter of counter space to work with.

He tried finding a solution for the situation…

I bought a rolling kitchen cart so that I have more room to cook. But when Helen saw it and put two and two together, she got really upset at me. She took the cart as a jab at her. Helen has an autoimmune disorder that affects her diet. She bought the sous vide machine and the toaster oven so she could eat food that was ok for her.

Things have always been a bit rough…

We’ve gotten into arguments over how to use the kitchen space, because she uses her gadgets maybe once or twice a week and I don’t have room for my own cooking. We once had an argument over whether I should store my rice cooker when I’m not using it.

She kept playing the victim.

Whenever we try to address this problem, she uses her illness to trump my argument that other people use the kitchen, not just her. It’s like her illness takes priority over the two other people who live in the house. Since I got the kitchen cart, Helen has been icing me out. She asked if I can return the cart because, to her, me getting it is a diss to her.

He’s conflicted over the situation.

I bought the cart because I need room to cook that she refuses to make. It’s the holidays and I have a ton of baking I need to do. AITA?

