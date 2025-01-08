His Mom Told Him To Clean His Room By Throwing Away Anything He Didn’t Want, But She Didn’t Expect Him To Take Her Request Literally

Every child likes to study the laws of physics by throwing stuff on the floor.

In this case, a 7-year-old took what his mom said literally and threw a bunch of stuff “away.”

His mom was not expecting him to misinterpret her request and take it so literally!

Let’s read the story.

Throw out what I don’t want? 7 year old me says ok then When I was younger (I have ADHD) my mom used to get annoyed with me for having a messy room and usually I would reply that it was stuff I didn’t want laying around, so who cares?

One day she was fed up and said: “clean your room, anything you don’t want, just throw out”, so naturally that’s exactly what I did. For reference, my room was on the second floor of the house.

Classic 7-year-old logic.

Clothes? Out the window. Toys and trash? Out the window. My dresser? Out the window (the drawers).

Wow. His mom did not see this coming.

Our neighbor saw it, went and got my mom and told her: “Hey, did you know your son is throwing everything out the window?” She immediately ran upstairs: “What are you doing!!!!” My response? “You told me to throw everything out that I didn’t want.”

He was just being an obedient child. Technically.

And then lastly in defeat, she said “I didn’t mean the window”. I crack up every time it comes up, so figured I would share it. 7 year old me was a smug little brat!

It’s great that they laugh about it now.

