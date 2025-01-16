Home Cook Bought A Le Creuset But It Exploded On Her Stove, But People In The Comments Say She’s At Fault

Cooking at home can be a total joy, but it can also be a complete disaster.

That’s what TikToker @llindseynoel experienced firsthand with her pot.

“(I) was cooking a lovely dinner,” she wrote in her overlay text.

“When my BRAND NEW Le Creuset decided to explode and catch my stove on fire.”

The problem? Her pot is not a pot and it’s made of stoneware, which isn’t built for stovetop use.

Le Creuset makes a variety of cooking items.

The confusion likely arose because Le Creuset makes both stoneware and cast iron enamelled pots, the latter of which is safe for the stovetop.

There is no dialogue in her video and instead the sound is goofy cartoonish music.

Le Creuset’s TikTok handle was mentioned in the caption, but it does not appear that the company responded publicly.

A similar phenomenon likely with Pyrex dishes. The Pyrex brand is known for casserole dishes, but that is tempered glass.

They also have products with untempered glass, which will break if heated.

It is, but I have known two people who did this. It’s confusing for some folks when something is safe for baking, but not cooking.

It certainly can not! I wouldn’t buy something that involves heat if it didn’t come with instructions.

