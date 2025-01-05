Homeowner Convinced A Family To Buy Land From A Bitter Neighbor Who Refused To Sell It To Her So They Could Resell It Back To Her, And The Plan Worked Perfectly

Land deals can get messy, especially when personal grudges come into play.

So, what would you do if a personal feud threatened to ruin your peaceful view and block a close friend from buying a property? Would you sit back and watch the situation play out? Or would you step in and help?

In the following article, one family finds themselves in this very predicament and decides to help outsmart a spiteful seller. Here’s how it all went down.

Land Deal Gone Awry – A Tale of Vengeance My parents live in a nice, quiet neighborhood. For the most part, everyone gets along well, and the neighborhood exists in its own little bubble; the only time you see people from outside the neighborhood bubble is on Halloween. Our backyard neighbor, a single, middle-aged woman who we’ll call Sally, was kind of adopted by our family and came to all holiday parties and family get-togethers. We all love her, and that makes our revenge more satisfying. Sally had a next-door neighbor who owned a lot between Sally’s house and her own. When the neighbor expressed an interest in selling the lot, Sally offered to purchase it, and a deal was made.

The neighbor’s daughter did not like Sally and refused to sell the lot to her.

Unfortunately, Sally’s neighbor died before the land deal was finalized, and the lot went into her assets to be distributed to her only daughter – who we will call Resting ***** Face or RBF. RBF disliked Sally and refused to sell the empty lot to her because she believed Sally had been attempting to screw her mother over. RBF claimed she was going to sell it to an interested developer who would build a house there. When my parents heard this, they were upset; our house was on a hill and the empty lot also ran up to our backyard. My parents did not want to look down into another house/backyard.

When Sally’s higher offer was refused, the neighbors came together to hatch a plan.

Likewise, Sally did not want a house next to her, so she tried one last time to purchase the lot. She offered more than she had originally planned to pay, but RBF said she would never sell the lot to her. My parents and Sally hatched a plan, though. My parents, whom RBF did not know, had an attorney draft a purchase offer for the empty lot. They offered several thousand less than Sally’s original offer had been. RBF hemmed and hawed but came back with a counteroffer equivalent to Sally’s original offer. My parents offered her five thousand less, and she accepted.

After they bought the lot, they made sure no one could ever build on it and then sold it to Sally.

After the sale was finalized, my parents sold the lot to Sally for the same price they purchased it; Sally ended up receiving the lot for five thousand less than she had originally agreed to pay (and over ten thousand less than what she offered to RBF). RBF did find out what happened and tried to negate the contract with my parents on account of “fraud,” but that’s obviously not a legitimate claim. RBF never spoke to Sally or to my parents after she learned what happened. Another interesting tidbit – after purchasing the lot, my parents notified the town of their intent not to develop the property so nobody could ever build a single-family dwelling on it. They killed two birds with one stone – no downhill neighbor and the property stays in the “family.”

Wow! That was a smart move!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about their deal.

Yes! It must’ve really bugged her.

This is a great point.

Here’s a similar story.

Excellent question.

Way to stick it to the neighbor. Glad everything worked out well for everyone involved.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.