Homeowner Gets Permission To Put A “Tank” On His Property, But The Request Was Quite Misleading Because It Was A Military Tank That Sent A Menacing Message To The City

Sometimes homeowners need permission before they can make changes to the property even if they’re not part of an HOA.

Sometimes there are city rules that need to be followed or permits necessary for significant changes.

In today’s story, one homeowner is quite sneaky and gets permission to do something by being misleading.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

That’s The Wrong Kind of Tank With the UK being the UK, you need permission from the council to do anything on your plot of land. One gentleman owned a plot of land on Mandela Way in London and wanted to develop some property on the land. However the council did not want this to go through and so turned him down.

His next request was misleading.

Cue his Malicious Compliance… He wrote to the council asking to put a tank on the land. The council thought he meant a septic tank. What he in fact meant was a T-34 Russian tank used during the Prague Spring of 1968.

The tank stays.

When he placed the tank on the land he pointed it in the direction of the council building as a final “screw you”. The council cannot remove it as technically they gave him full permission to place the tank on the land. Apologies if this is not as malicious as hoped…

That’s funny! I love that they can’t make him remove it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader shares the history of military tanks.

It’s ironic, isn’t it?

The council should’ve been suspicious.

I was wondering about this too.

The council will probably require specs after that stunt!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.