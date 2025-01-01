Homeowner Shared Advice About How To Get Rid Of Mold In Bathrooms. – ‘No more deep cleaning your bathroom once a month.’

We can all agree that NOT ONE of us wants mold in our homes, right?

You better believe it!

And today we’re gonna get a cleaning lesson from a TikTokker named Torrie who said she knows the best way to get rid of mold in bathrooms.

Torrie said, “This is how you’re gonna make it so no mold can grow in your bathroom. Basically, I want you to keep your bathroom the cleanest it’s ever been. No more deep cleaning your bathroom once a month.”

She continued, “You don’t want the humidity to get high so either run the fan after the shower or while you’re in the shower. You can get a dehumidifier and keep it in your bathroom so there’s no moisture in the air.”

Torrie said people shouldn’t use bleach and explained, “All bleach does is take the top layer, the colored layer of the mold, off and the strong spores survive so then you end up with super mold that grows back.”

She added that distilled vinegar and non-toxic mold cleaning products should be used for the best results.

Get rid of that mold for good!

