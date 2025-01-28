Customer Wanted Employee To Park His Bike In The Right Spot, So He Spent Six Hours Parking Every Bike To Get Back At Her

Dealing with new managers and authoritative people at work can be tricky, especially when they decide to make some major changes.

This guy had to deal with an annoying Karen at work who made changes without understanding the consequences.

He decided to follow orders, and it really worked in his favor.

Check out how he won his fight against Karen!

“Your bike has to be parked correctly in the garage, and if you need to take out other bikes to park yours, you have to park them back correctly too.” Ok. Until recently, I used to work part-time for a delivery company that uses half pedal-powered, half battery-powered 6-wheeled “bikes” that work like little semi trucks (not Hermes, I purposefully chose a picture that didn’t show my actual company name).

So after every shift we have to park the bikes in the garage.

Things are pretty smooth and easy at first…

Technically there are designated spots in the garage for each individual bike. But since people don’t finish their shifts and come back in the exact time sequence that the bikes have to be parked in, in practice nobody actually parks the bikes in their “correct” spot. The first person back just parks at the back even if their bike is supposed to be parked further up front, and the next person to return parks in front of the first parked bike, and so on.

This is where it gets bad!

The shift managers know about it and are cool with it. They work in the garage so they understand. But new Karen from corporate who just joined a couple days ago did not. She came in suddenly at the end of one day to “check things out” and found that my bike was parked at the very front. I had finished last that day because I had a super long shift. But Karen called me immediately and chewed me out on the phone and essentially told me in no pleasant terms the title of the post.

Karen wasn’t letting this one go!

I called my shift manager right after and informed him. He said something like, “well, technically she is right so we can’t oppose her directly. I suggest you just ignore her. I doubt she will be back to check.” Well, my petty self did not want to let Karen have this win over me. So I did exactly what she told me to do. I waited a couple more days until I got another mega shift. I arrived early to claim the bike that was technically designated to be parked at the very back. You can already see where this is going.

He was dedicated to get the job done!

After finishing my route, I specifically drove back slowly to make sure I would be the last one back. Once back, I took out every single bike in the garage by myself. Then I parked my bike and took my sweet time making sure it was parked perfectly centrally in between the lines as well, not just lengthwise. You can see how that would take a long time since the bikes work like semi trucks in movement mechanism. So it took me nearly 10 mins to take care of one bike. I had only 59 more to go. I meticulously parked every single bike at their correct spots until the dead of the night that day.

That’s a lot of overtime!

My shift manager caught on to my plan soon and chose to turn a blind eye since I was technically following orders from higher ups. I booked 6 hours of overtime that day before I clocked out and was scheduled for a whole lot of payment. Next morning accounts suddenly call me to ask if I had forgotten to clock out and come back later to do it because it showed that I clocked out ~6 hours later than everyone else.

Karen knew she was in trouble for this one…

I told them exactly what happened and suggested that they watch the security camera feed inside the garage to make sure that I was actually working the entire time. They eventually folded and told me to not do it again. I politely declined and said that I will do the same thing again next day because those were my orders. They said, “our managerial team will contact you with updated instructions soon. Follow those instructions.” I said okay.

She was simply trying to brush it off.

I received a slack message from Karen later that day before starting my shift saying I should follow my shift manager’s directions to park my bike from now. So I did the exact same thing again that day because shift manager did say that technically the bikes were supposed to be parked in their designated spots.

He finally made it!

Had the same conversation next morning with accounts and received another Slack message from Karen saying I should park my bike according to what made sense realistically. I’m still gloating over my W over corporate Karen to this day.

YIKES! That was fun!

Karen needs to learn to let people do their job.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has a funny reply for Karen!

This user knows the work paid off well!

This user knows that justice was served!

Exactly! This user has a great point!

That’s right! This user knows that management is just there to make things harder.

Karen needed to understand the system before deciding to change it.

