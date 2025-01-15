How To Guess Which Winter Cold Or Flu Bug Has Invaded Your Home

It’s almost impossible to escape the entire winter without ending up with some kind of cold or flu bug.

If you have kids, it’s not almost impossible, it is impossible.

Knowing exactly what you and/or your kids have can be really helpful when you’re trying to decide what treatment (if any) is appropriate or whether or not a trip to the doctor is in order.

There are five major types of bugs, and here’s some advice on how best to identify each one.

#1. Norovirus

If it’s tummy related – top, bottom, or both – the norovirus is the likely culprit. Sadly, it is both very common and highly contagious, says the Cleveland Clinic.

“Norovirus is a group of viruses that causes severe vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks usually happen seasonally in colder months. The infection is the No. 1 cause of foodborne illness in the United States.”

In addition to the gastrointestinal issues, you might have a fever, headaches, and body aches. There isn’t much you can do except try to stay hydrated and don’t go trying to eat “real” food before your stomach is fully settled.

On the upside, it typically runs its course in just a couple of days (though you are contagious for much longer).

“Contact your healthcare provider if you can’t eat or if your symptoms last longer than three days. Make sure you wash your hands often with soap and water to prevent the spread of infection.”

#2. Flu

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) says the way you can tell the flu from the common cold is that if you actually have a flu virus, you will feel much, much worse.

“Flu is a viral infection affecting the nose, throat, and lungs, mostly during the winter months. It is far worse than an ordinary cold. Flu can lead to serious illness, especially in children, with more than 8,000 hospitalizations in the UK last winter. Older people, those with a weakened immune system, and people with long-term health conditions are at higher risk.”

Symptoms are a cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, feeling tired, fever, muscle and body aches, and gastrointestinal distress.

A key for telling the difference is that while a cold tends to come on a bit at a time, the flu hits you like a truck.

This is a reason the CDC recommends getting your flu shot.

“During 2019-2020, the last flu season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7 million influenza illnesses, 3 million influenza-associated medical visits, 100,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 7,000 influenza-associated mortalities in the United States.”

#3. COVID

This virus also hits hard, but physician Michael Albert says that for many people, this is very like a common cold.

“While some people with COVID have few or no symptoms, others have a sore throat, congestion and cough, or runny nose and fever or chills. You may lose your sense of smell or taste, and experience shortness of breath or body aches.Upset stomach, diarrhea or vomiting are also possible.”

For others, symptoms could be really horrible and even require hospitalization. Because of this, experts do still recommend people take extra precautions.

“It’s prudent to wear a mask in public spaces or when close to vulnerable individuals for at least 10 days, to minimize the risk of transmitting the infection. If you’re symptom-free and it’s been more than 10 days since your symptoms first appeared, it’s typically safe to resume normal activities without a mask.”

If you’re someone who is high risk for complications, an annual vaccine is also probably a good idea.

#4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

If you’re between the ages of 1 and say, 60, you don’t have much to fear if you contract RSV. It’s characterized by a cough, shortness of breath, and some wheezing, and for those in the high-risk categories, can lead to hospitalization and mortal outcomes.

“This respiratory infection can cause potentially life-threatening bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants, adults who are older and people with weakened immune systems. Every year, RSV infections in children lead to 58,000-85,000 hospitalizations, and that number is 177,000 in adults over 60.

RSV is very common and spreads easily, especially in tight quarters like classrooms and community centers. There is an immunization available, and it is recommended that adults over 60 and pregnant women take it as a precautionary measure.

Most people will have mild-to-moderate symptoms that clear within one to two weeks, though again, they will likely be contagious for longer.

#5. A Cold (rhinovirus)

There are more than 200 different cold viruses, and most adults will catch 2-3 every year. Kids will get a few more due to their lack of hygiene practices and their proximity to others during cold season.

Symptoms are a runny nose, blocked sinuses, sore or scratchy throat, low-grade fever, chills, aches, and the like. They will come on gradually and can be eased by over-the-counter remedies.

“Drinking warm liquids like tea can be soothing for a sore throat and congestion, and small changes can make a big difference when you have a cold. Consider using a humidifier in your room to add moisture to the air to help loosen congestion or gargle with warm salt water to relieve a sore throat.”

Basically, there’s no way to avoid catching one thing or another, and if you’re young (but not too young) and healthy, there’s probably nothing to make you worry.

Listen to your body and rest.

