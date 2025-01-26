January 25, 2025 at 10:49 pm

If You’ve Ever Had Trouble Opening Those Pop Top Lids On Cans, This TikToker Has A Great Hack For You

by Michael Levanduski

Source: Shutterstock Source: TikTok/@ms.Mrs5

Can openers are pretty simple contraptions that make life a lot easier.

Apparently, however, they have more functionality than most people know about.

This TikToker made a quick video to educate people about something they can do. She starts off by saying, “This is super random, but I know that people don’t know this.”

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

She is showing a normal can opener above a ‘pop top’ can. She goes on to say, “If you take this part here.” She’s referring to the small angled bit on the side. She goes on, “Put it under the can.” It then shows her opening the can in seconds with just the flip of the wrist.

Wow, that is really easy. I bet it is ideal for people with arthritis or other issues.

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

She wraps up the video saying, “Just flip it off.”

It really does look simple.

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

Most of these TikTok hacks are stupid, but this one actually looks really useful.

The video does a good job of showing exactly how it is done, so make sure to check it out.

You can see the full video here:

@ms.mrs5

there are people who struggle. hope this helps. #cookinghacks #cooking #lifehacks

♬ original sound – Ms Mrs.

Check out what the people in the comments think about this hack.

This person seems very impressed.

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

Here is someone who will definitely use this trick.

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

Good question!

Source: TikTok/@ms.mrs5

This will make opening cans so easy.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter