If You’ve Ever Had Trouble Opening Those Pop Top Lids On Cans, This TikToker Has A Great Hack For You

Can openers are pretty simple contraptions that make life a lot easier.

Apparently, however, they have more functionality than most people know about.

This TikToker made a quick video to educate people about something they can do. She starts off by saying, “This is super random, but I know that people don’t know this.”

She is showing a normal can opener above a ‘pop top’ can. She goes on to say, “If you take this part here.” She’s referring to the small angled bit on the side. She goes on, “Put it under the can.” It then shows her opening the can in seconds with just the flip of the wrist.

Wow, that is really easy. I bet it is ideal for people with arthritis or other issues.

She wraps up the video saying, “Just flip it off.”

It really does look simple.

Most of these TikTok hacks are stupid, but this one actually looks really useful.

The video does a good job of showing exactly how it is done, so make sure to check it out.

You can see the full video here:

