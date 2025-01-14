Kitchen Worker Gets Revenge On Manager’s Arrogant Son By Serving Him Plastic-Wrapped Poutine

Workplace tension is one thing, but when someone pushes your buttons daily, it’s hard not to want some revenge.

So, what would you do if someone’s arrogance finally got to you?

Would you laugh it off?

Or would you serve up a lesson they’d never see coming?

In today’s story, one kitchen worker finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

Delicious plastic wrap Long ago, I worked in a local restaurant in the kitchen. It was pretty decent. But then the kitchen manager’s son was hired. And he was a ****, always acting like he was better/cooler than everyone cause his dad was the boss. One particular day, he really got me really mad (I cannot recall exactly what he did), and I got my chance for sweet revenge. He went on lunch break and ordered a poutine.

He jumped at the chance to make the guy some food.

I proceeded to put the fresh fries on a plate. Then the cheese curds. THEN a layer of plastic food wrap. Then the gravy. The server brought it out to him, and I was anticipating some yelling and then him coming back to scream at me. Nope. About 15 minutes go by, and he comes back into the kitchen with an empty plate, and he’s telling me that was one of the best poutines he’s ever had. The gravy was hot enough to LIQUEFY the plastic wrap, and he never even noticed it. I almost threw up on my mouth. To this day, he’s not been told ; )

Not sure how to feel about this.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what he did.

This person has an excellent point.

Good question.

Unfortunately, this comment is probably correct.

Here’s what he should’ve done.

This dude went way too far.

It’s never cool to mess with someone’s food while working in a restaurant, no matter what they do to you.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.