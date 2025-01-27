Lawyer Demands Refund For Wind-Damaged Umbrella, But When The Store Refuses He Dumps It In The Parking Lot And It Leads To An Illegal Dumping Report

Rudeness might get you what you want in some places, but it’s a terrible strategy when you need people on your side.

So, what would you do if a customer walked up, demanded a refund, and started throwing their weight around to get their way? Would you give in just to avoid the hassle? Or would you let them dig their own grave?

In the following story, one lawyer tries to intimidate store employees into bending the rules, but when that doesn’t work, his actions lead to an even bigger problem. Here’s how it all played out.

Don’t be rude to the people you want to help you My wife works for a barn that sells hammers. A customer approached the service desk with a large, broken outdoor umbrella. The first thing out of his mouth is, “I’m a lawyer,” which is an implicit threat.

The umbrella did look damaged.

He then demands a refund for the umbrella he bought the morning before. The umbrella clearly had been wind-damaged, and the previous afternoon had been exceptionally windy.

Unfortunately for him, his tactics did not work.

Refund declined. So, the customer gets rather unpleasant and threatens to escalate to corporate, and the staff bid him a good day. The umbrella was later found dumped in the car park. The staff then checked through sales records and CCTV to identify the customer and reported him to the council for illegal dumping.

Yikes! Customers like that are hard to deal with.

