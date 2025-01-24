January 24, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘Leave me alone!’ – Driver Was Absolutely Bombarded With Advertisements While He Pumped Gas

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bilo.w.111

Can we get one second of silence, please?!?!

We’re constantly being bombarded with all kinds of advertisements everywhere we go these days, and I guess we can add gas pumps to the list, too.

A man named Bilal posted a video on TikTok and complained about the experience he had on a routine trip to a gas station.

Source: TikTok

Bilal is based in the Netherlands and he said, “Having to watch an ad with the speaker right there while fueling is ******* crazy.”

Source: TikTok

Bilal continued, “Really? I’m fueling! Leave me alone. That’s crazy. It keeps going, too.”

The TikTokker then said, “Absolutely stupid. What has this world come to?”

That’s a good question…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@bilo.w.111

What has this world come to 😔 #future #scifi #crazy #wakeup #ceo #fyp #fypdong #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foruyou

♬ original sound – Bilal Zisan

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user asked a good question.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

There’s no escape from advertisements these days…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter