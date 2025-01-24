‘Leave me alone!’ – Driver Was Absolutely Bombarded With Advertisements While He Pumped Gas

Can we get one second of silence, please?!?!

We’re constantly being bombarded with all kinds of advertisements everywhere we go these days, and I guess we can add gas pumps to the list, too.

A man named Bilal posted a video on TikTok and complained about the experience he had on a routine trip to a gas station.

Bilal is based in the Netherlands and he said, “Having to watch an ad with the speaker right there while fueling is ******* crazy.”

Bilal continued, “Really? I’m fueling! Leave me alone. That’s crazy. It keeps going, too.”

The TikTokker then said, “Absolutely stupid. What has this world come to?”

That’s a good question…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user asked a good question.

And this viewer spoke up.

There’s no escape from advertisements these days…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.