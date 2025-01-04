Lowe’s Customer Got A $2,100 Refrigerator For Just $560 Because Of A Small Dent
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, I’ll take a fridge on sale because of a little ding!
That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Kimberly and she posted a video and showed viewers what happened.
The text overlay to Kimberly’s video reads, “Showing off my brand new $2,100 fridge I got for $560.”
She then showed viewers the interior of the refrigerator.
And then she showed viewers why she got such a sweet discount…
It was all because of a small dent on the outside of the fridge.
In the caption, Kimberly encouraged people to run to Lowe’s to take advantage of good deals.
Take a look at the video.
@kittikimberly
Run to Lowes cus sometimes they b having good deals. 😌 #lowesclearance #refrigerator #homeimprovement #moneytok
This is what TikTokkers had to say.
One viewer spoke up.
Another TikTokker made a good point.
And this individual really missed out…
That’s quite a deal!
