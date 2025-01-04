January 3, 2025 at 8:48 pm

Lowe’s Customer Got A $2,100 Refrigerator For Just $560 Because Of A Small Dent

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, I’ll take a fridge on sale because of a little ding!

That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Kimberly and she posted a video and showed viewers what happened.

The text overlay to Kimberly’s video reads, “Showing off my brand new $2,100 fridge I got for $560.”

She then showed viewers the interior of the refrigerator.

And then she showed viewers why she got such a sweet discount…

It was all because of a small dent on the outside of the fridge.

In the caption, Kimberly encouraged people to run to Lowe’s to take advantage of good deals.

Take a look at the video.

@kittikimberly

Run to Lowes cus sometimes they b having good deals. 😌 #lowesclearance #refrigerator #homeimprovement #moneytok

♬ original sound – COMPLEX SHOP

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker made a good point.

And this individual really missed out…

That’s quite a deal!

