Man Accepts Cake at Friend’s Birthday Party, But The Host Was Furious That He Took The Cake Only To Throw It Away

AITA for accepting cake at my friend’s birthday party? So this is a bit of a weird one. I (41M) was at a friend’s birthday party on the weekend just past. There were 9 of us at the party including the birthday boy (which is surprisingly relevant). All fake names from here on out.

Amy (30ish F), one of the guests, baked a cake for the birthday boy. After the relevant party traditions of singing the birthday song, and the hip-hip-hooraying that happens after the birthday song here in Australia, I went back to talking to one of my friends when Amy came up to me and the other friend with 2 plates of cake and offered them to my friend and I. We both said yes, thanked her, and then she made a really odd face and walked away. My friend and I both said it was weird, and went back to chatting.

I ate some of the cake and it had desiccated coconut inside it, which I don’t particularly like, so after a couple of bites, I ignored it and then chucked it out when the party ended about an hour or so later. About 45 minutes ago, Steven (30ish M), Amy’s partner, sent me a series of angry texts (8am on a Monday morning is really not the best time to receive angry texts) saying how Amy spent last night crying about how she didn’t get to eat any of her cake and that I took a slice of it only to throw it away and deprive her of her own cake, and that she only cut 8 slices since she knows I don’t like coconut, but I took her slice and threw it away to spite her.

I replied, “Why did she even offer me any cake if she knew there was coconut inside?” Steven said that she did it to be polite and not leave me out, and that I was an jerk for taking her slice and throwing it away. I forwarded the message to my other friends that were there, and most of them have left me on read so far, except one who responded with a thumbs down emoji, and another who hasn’t seen it yet (as of this writing). The fact that no one’s responding to me is making me worry that I might have been the jerk here.

