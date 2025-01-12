Homeowner Comes Home From Work To Discover That The Neighbor’s Guest Is Parked In His Spot, So He Blocks In The Car And Doesn’t Move Until Asked

Parking disputes are always frustrating, but they’re even worse when someone blatantly takes your designated spot without asking.

So, what would you do if you came home to find a stranger parked in your space? Would you park somewhere else? Or would you block them in and make them apologize for their actions?

In the following story, one driver finds himself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

Neighbour’s friend parked in car spot, so I blocked him in and made him apologise. I used to live in a duplex with a double car park at the end of the driveway. 1 car spot for each resident. Anyway, a neighbor had a friend over and decided they would take the spare spot next to the neighbor’s car. I came home after work to find someone in my spot, so I did the only logical thing and parked directly behind them, blocking them from being able to reverse out of the tight driveway to go home.

Soon after, there was a knock on the door.

Content with my actions, I went inside and told the wife my only hope was that they would leave before I did the next morning. Sure enough, about two hours later, there was a soft knock at our door, and a very sheepish man tried to explain that he didn’t realize it was my parking spot, and he was very sorry. He asked if I could please move my car. I said sure and moved so he could leave. I never saw him again. It was extremely satisfying. I only wish I’d been outside to see his face when he realized he’d goofed.

