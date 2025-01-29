Guy Was Paired With A Disabled Woman In His Baking Class, But When She Keeps Messing Up The Baked Goods And Won’t Let Him Help, He Requests To Work By Himself

If you pay a lot of money to take a baking class, chances are you’re hoping to learn a lot from the class and greatly improve your baking skills.

What would you do if you were paired with a partner who kept messing up the baked goods? Would your reaction make a difference if the partner were disabled?

That’s the problem the man in today’s story is facing, and he’s not sure if he made the right decision.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for refusing to Let My Disabled Partner in a Baking Class use her condition to unfairly use me and gain Favors from the Chef. I (19M) recently signed up for a baking class somewhere last month and the first order of business for the head chef was to group all of us into twos. No one knew the other, so it wasn’t easy for people to choose partners, so the chef did a ticket raffle with everyone’s name, and I ended up with Tanya(23F) as my partner. Tanya has a disability as she is unable to walk due to some complications and she is on a wheelchair. I didn’t have no issue looking forward to working with her and she seemed cool at first.

The first few days we just theoretical, nothing much going on; hence I couldn’t get to see more of what Tanya was as a course partner. So now we begin on one of our first practical classes (each class is about 5hrs) so you know we are together for quite a bit of time. We are given instructions as a whole class and the set out as a group to respective stations, where work begins such as mixing ingredients and stuff.

Tanya blames her poor cooking on her disability.

Tanya always insisted to do divide the work so as to finish faster. She usually took the critical preparations of whatever we were preparing and she mostly messed it up, meaning our final product was way below the needed standards. She would use her disability in a subtle manner to excuse her messing up the products saying how it could be tiring to mix stuff in the position she is in, and I should just try to bear with it.

So now we are always producing very bad bakes because she refuses to let me have a hand getting the ingredients together saying she doesn’t want to seem like she can’t keep up with the class and has something to prove. Out of everyone now I’m the only one who isn’t actually gaining any skills comparing to how expensive the course is because all I’m essentially doing is cleaning up after her disastrous work and wiping surfaces. The funny thing is our station is just next to where the chef is, and he sees all these shenanigans while doing absolutely nothing. All he does is tell her how she is doing so great (for her “situation” but she doesn’t understand) and this made her delusional on the quality of her work and made her insist on taking up more tasks.

I got fed up because I wasn’t learning anything, and significant time was passing by and i wasn’t there to waste money. I spoke to the chef about the situation asking about a separation and he said it would be wrong to do that just because of her disability and it wasn’t right to do so. Well, I still insisted despite him Ignoring the main issue, he gave in to my request and now I participate in the class as an individual. Tanya made it seem like I left her alone since she is disabled, and my fellow classmates now look at me like some devil with other coming up to me telling me my morals aren’t right. Only a few agreed with my decision. AITAH?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of someone who is in a wheelchair.

Most people can clearly see that.

