Man Packs Up Kitchen Supplies To Force Entitled Sister-in-Law Out After She Refuses To Leave His Home

Hosting family can test even the strongest relationships, especially when a guest turns a temporary stay into an ongoing battle of wills.

So, what would you do if you let your sister-in-law move in temporarily, but then she refused to move out and started making life miserable for your pregnant wife?

Would you take legal action?

Or would you find another way to handle this?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact predicament.

Here’s what he did.

Got petty she is my sister in law A few years back, my wife’s sister needed a place to stay short term to get back on her feet. We were all in agreement it would be short-term, just a couple of months. I told her she could hang pictures in her room but no holes bigger than thumbtacks or tack nails at most, and she agreed. A week later, she mounted shelves and put in wall anchors for heavy framed pictures and then brought in a mini fridge. We got upset, but the damage was done, and there was nothing we could do about it now.

Soon after, his wife got pregnant, so they asked her to move.

A month later, my wife was pregnant, and we decided to tell my sis-in-law that we would need the room and gave her two months to move out. Two months was about up, and she hadn’t done anything to move out and decided to pretty much pull a bunch of stuff that she was entitled to stay there. She’s taken up residency now that she had mail coming there and that she’d need a few more months to get ready to move out and if we have a problem we can take it up with a lawyer. I saw red. But didn’t do much.

She started purposefully upsetting his wife.

Then she and my wife started to get into it all the time, and she’d deliberately do things to upset my wife. Like spraying her nasty perfume all over the place, knowing it made my pregnant wife vomit when she smelled it. We hooked a fan up to blow toward her room to keep the smell that way, and then she stole our fan and wouldn’t give it back. Cops were called, and she just claimed she didn’t have it and then tried to get me in trouble for having guns in the house, but cops took my side and backed me for having firearms and keeping in my safe.

Frustrated, he started cleaning house.

This is where I got petty. I bought storage totes and packed up all the pots and pans, eating utensils, cooking utensils, plates, and cups, and I put master locks on them. I took the water cooler and jugs of water and put them in our room along with the coffee pot, microwave, and toaster. It upset my wife to have to deal with extra steps to get the things we needed, but it made me happy knowing my sister-in-law couldn’t do anything to make food or anything, and she ultimately left not long after.

It takes some nerve to do this to your family.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

If she’d do this to her family, there’s no telling what she would do to strangers.

