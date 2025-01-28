Man’s Mother-in-Law Criticized His Cooking, So He Cooked A Meal Exactly As She Instructed Even Though One Of The Ingredients Was Lard That Had Gone Bad

Cooking for another person is a form of showing love.

This man cooked for his mother-in-law to express his gratitude; however, he got nothing but criticism from her.

Then he agreed to make her a meal to her exact specifications, but it turned into a form of revenge.

Read more below to find out he whole story.

Made my MIL her lunch from rancid lard I (26M) and my fiancèe (28F) are staying at my mother-in-law’s (57F) house. Only for a couple of weeks. She seemed to be being her best, but after a couple of days, she started to make our stay there a living nightmare.

This man’s mother-in-law was complaining about his cooking.

She was always complaining, angry, and criticizing anything we do. We wanted to make her a nice meal the other day (our hobby is cooking). She already ate that food made by us, once she was in visit to us, and she loved it. We made the exact same food, and she started complaining that it tastes weird and that she orders food better, herself.

He cooked for her again by following her strict instructions.

Anyways, she came up with the idea that she’s too busy to cook so we should cook the next meal, but only the way she asks us to. I started cooking and she gave very strict orders. She was micromanaging everything (she clearly has time for that).

She asked him to put some lard in the dish.

The funny thing was that she said, “This is the way a real Goulash is made.” But believe me, the stuff she put in it, I never heard anyone cook it like this. At one point, she gave me a jar of pig lard. She told me that I should put it in the dish to add more fatty taste.

But the jar of lard has gone off.

When I opened the jar, a very rancid smell hit me. I realized that the lard has gone bad, but I decided to go with it, and I put it in the meal. Orders are orders.

He made the food and left.

After the food was ready, I quickly told my fiancèe. She knew about this and thought that this is a very good revenge. We went out to eat our lunch in a restaurant.

She was really angry.

When we came back my MIL was furious. She said that her meal is unedible, and asked what did I put into it. I said absolutely only what she asked me to. She was there to witness. I took a spoonful, and it was absolutely disgusting.

He told her he only did what she instructed.

Then, I used a reverse uno card. I started complaining about the dish she told me to make and that it tastes weird and that I know how to cook better meals. Her face said it all. I hope she won’t complain about our cooking anymore.

That’s some pretty sneaky revenge! Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares a rule in their house.

While this user has some deep thoughts.

It sounds utterly disgusting, says this person.

Short but simple comment.

Finally, here’s a personal thought from this user.

Don’t cook for people who have nothing better to do but complain.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.