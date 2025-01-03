Mom Refuses To Sell Son’s Old Car For Lowball Offer, Leading To A Disagreement With Her Husband Over Its True Value

Letting go of a car that’s been in the family for years isn’t always a simple decision, especially when it’s tied to memories and disagreements over its value.

So, what would you do if your neighbor wanted to buy it for less than it’s worth? Would you accept to get rid of it? Or would you hold out for a better offer?

In the following story, one couple finds themselves in this exact dilemma and cannot agree on what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Refusing to sell my sons car My husband wants me to sell my son’s car (actually my car by law), but my son drove it, and it was his birthday present years ago. So it’s his IMO. The problem comes in that the car has not run for several months, mainly because my son got a new car and just left it to sit. Last night, the neighbor kid texted my husband asking to buy it. We told him we’re not sure if it runs. He charged the battery, and it started, and he drove it.

The husband and wife disagree about how much is fair for the car.

The neighbor kid wants to give me $500 for the car. Granted, it’s not in the best shape. It needs a headlight, and the exhaust is crap. But it’s still worth way more than $500. Now, my husband and I are fighting because I refuse to sell it, and he wants me to get the car sold and out by the end of the week. AITA?

Yikes. That’s a tough situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This person suggests she keep a percentage for selling it.

Here’s someone who experienced someone selling their car without permission.

According to this person, there are no winners here.

As this person points out, the car still belongs to the son, so it’s up to him.

This is not for them to fight over.

Since the car was given to the son as a gift, he should decide when and if to sell it and for how much.

