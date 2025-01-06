Mother Clings To Grief Over Her Daughter’s Demise, So Her Living Children Feel Neglected And Unimportant

Grief has a way of staying with us, no matter how much time passes.

But when one mother’s memory of her deceased daughter is placed front and center at every one of her surviving children’s’ milestones, one daughter begins to wonder if her mother is too stuck in the past.

AITA for telling my daughter to get over herself? I was blessed with three beautiful children and unfortunately, my eldest, Brooke, passed away when she was 5 years old. It rocked my world and I know I haven’t been the same since. I went through therapy and still attend to this day, but a part of me died too.

I will never let my daughter be forgotten. I bring pictures of her to events such as holiday celebrations and birthdays. I talk about her all the time. Every year on my living children’s birthdays, I think of her and how her once younger siblings are now older than her.

My daughter, Marnie, is getting married next month. I asked her if she was having a memorial table, and she said no. I asked her about creating a seat for her sister who passed, as she should be a part of the day.

Marnie told me no, for once she wants a day about her. She says she couldn’t have one event that wasn’t about Brooke. Even her graduation, I had put a picture of her on the seat. She said I needed to stop making my grief “front stage.”

I told her she was being incredibly selfish and until she goes through a loss like this, she’ll never understand. Marnie asked me if her kids would have to live under the shadow of Brooke too. I told her she should be ashamed and to get over herself.

My son says I’m being terrible and I need to re-evaluate my life. AITA?

No matter how big your grief, you should still make an effort to celebrate those still living.

In her attempt to keep Brooke’s memory alive, the mother unintentionally leaves her living children feeling forgotten.

Sometimes, grieving for the past can prevent us from fully embracing the present.

