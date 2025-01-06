Mother Doesn’t Like Her Daughter’s Sense Of Style, So She Bought Her Clothes That She Doesn’t Like

Not everyone agrees on what’s stylish when it comes to fashion. Sure, there may be certain trends that a lot of people seem to want to wear, but that doesn’t mean that everyone will want to change their wardrobe to fit that particular style.

In today’s story, a young lady admits that she often changes her opinion on what she considers stylish, but there are certain styles she knows she doesn’t want to wear.

The problem is that her mother bought her clothes she doesn’t like. Should she wear them anyway?

Let’s dive into all the details…

WIBTA for refusing to wear clothing my mother bought for me I (F21) and my parents (F52 and M50) get along well, but there are a few things we standardly disagree on. My clothing style fluctuates a lot. I will wear long, flowy dresses and skirts for a while, then I’ll switch over to wearing pants with a blouse, and then I’ll decide that I want more bright colors for some time. Sometimes I’ll remain in a specific mood for weeks, but other times it’ll be days.

There are some styles she really doesn’t like.

The one style I do not like and will not wear is oversized/overly casual. I don’t like wearing tracksuits or oversize hoodies. I don’t like wearing jeans and low-cut trousers because I think they don’t look good on me. Shoes are a more specific matter as I gravitate towards more formal models like boots with a small heel or leather shoes. Usually, I don’t wear makeup, but occasionally I’ll put some on for special occasions.

Her mother sometimes criticizes her style.

I understand that me having these preferences is a personal thing, and I will never shame someone for wearing something I wouldn’t wear. But my mother occasionally does it to me. She will say things like “you look out of place beside your peers”, which I think is hurtful, especially since I was bullied a lot growing up. When I am in a phase of wearing more formal clothing, she will say I look “like an old soul”.

Her mother bought her some clothes.

My mother apparently went out and bought clothing for me at Primark, even though I have asked her in the past to not do that. She is very much aware that I like shopping on my own. She bought two pairs of jeans, white sneakers and a slightly oversized sweater. She was really happy with herself, saying that “I will look awesome instead of old”.

This clothing is not her style.

They all fit me, but I don’t like the way I look in them. She has ignored my request to not buy clothing for me in the past, and I always ended up wearing it in the end, but only to activities that weren’t important to me. I have warned her in the past that if she were to buy clothing that she knows I won’t like, I won’t wear it.

She thinks her mom should return the clothes.

My mother was really offended and my father took her side. He pointed out that she spent money on clothing for me. He said that it was selfish of me to ignore that and refuse what she gave me. I replied with that she can return the clothing since she has the receipts (or at least, she says she does), so this doesn’t have to be lost money.

Her friends are split about what she should do.

When I met up with my friend group, two people agreed with me. They said I was right to refuse the clothing. One friend said it was rude of me because my mother did put time into choosing the clothing for me, and she did it with good intentions. So I decided to ask on here to see what other people think.

Her mother shouldn’t have gone shopping for her in the first place. I agree that her mother should return the clothes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This person suggests giving the clothes away.

Another person calls the mom “rude.”

This reader thinks the mom is being manipulative.

Here’s another vote for giving away the clothes.

This mother gives the support a kind mother would give her daughter.

Her mother needs to back off and let her daughter buy her own clothes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.