Musician’s Partner Subtly Teases Woman Who Caused Family Drama By Calling Her The Wrong Name Every Time

That’s not my name. My partner is a professional musician. One of her bandmate’s mother’s had dementia and lived in memory care for many years before she died. The Bandmate’s dad, “Rob” came to many shows. While his wife was in memory care, Rob met a new friend, “Linda,” and started bringing her to shows. Linda talked Rob into giving her son his car and causing other financial and family drama. The bandmate sought therapy to deal with the frustration and anger of seeing them in the audience while trying to perform. The first time I met her, I said, nice to meet you, Marilyn. She corrected me.

Each time he saw her, he called her by a different name.

I saw her a few months later and said, “Hello Lorna.” Someone tapped my shoulder and I turned away before she said anything. When Bandmate posted about his beloved mother’s death, people responded by saying they had met her last month. Or that they watched her dance with Rob. I had to tell several friends that the woman they saw was Rob’s “companion,” not his bandmate’s mom. I saw her once or twice a year. Hello Nancy. Hello LouAnn. Hello Melinda. Petty and satisfying.

