New Manager Changes The Rules At Work, But An Unhappy Employee Fought Back When It Came To The Dress Code

Imagine working at a company where you have a very casual dress code, meaning you can basically wear whatever you want.

Sounds great, right?

Now imagine a new manger coming in and changing the dress code. It’s probably safe to say you wouldn’t be happy about it.

That’s the situation in today’s story, but a clever employee finds a way to follow the dress code and rebel at the same time.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

New manager, new rules. Ok boss This happened a few years ago. I used to work in community based mental health, which required me to go to people’s homes, should, etc. I was almost never in office. Maybe 1-2 hours a week. The rest of the time I was at home or in the field. My car and couch were my office.

The new manager wanted to make some changes.

Then I got a new manager. First thing they tell me is I can’t wear my flip flops anymore. Ok. Don’t like it but ok. Then they say I have to be in office 2 days a week. Nope. Not gonna happen. Not when my job is in the field.

This change was just too much to handle.

Oh and when I have to be in office I have to be business casual including a button up shirt. No jeans. My work attire at this point included jeans, t shirt, and flip flops. Now I’m mad.

Technically it sounds like he was following the dress code.

So I go out to a thrift shop and buy two of the ugliest, over sized, button up shirts, you can imagine. One looked like it was made from a circus tent. I wore that shirt to the office every single time I had to go in. I was let go 2 months later when COVID hit “cause mental health isn’t needed right now” their words not mine. Plus side is I was able to help most of my former clients find new providers and that office is basically flat-lined.

It’s too bad he was let go, but it sounds like it was for the best.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader agrees with him on everything except the flip-flops.

Another former mental health worker dressed the same way.

This parent of a special needs daughter points out why the “uniform” needs to be different for mental health workers.

A graphic designer complains about the company dress code.

This reader would be too sensible to be a manger.

It seems like that manager was just trying to decrease employee morale.

At least, that was what they achieved.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.