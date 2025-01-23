She Noticed That Her Boyfriend Always Put The Hazard Lights On When Stopping The Car. So She Told Him It Was Weird And That Upset Him.

When you are on a long road trip, you are bound to run into some traffic as well as start to get annoyed with the people with whom you are traveling.

What would you do if the person driving on the road trip always put their hazard lights on when slowing down on the highway?

That is what the girlfriend in this story dealt with, and now she’s wondering if she’s right or if her boyfriend’s right.

Let’s read the story to find out.

AITA for telling my boyfriend it’s weird he uses his hazards while breaking in traffic My boyfriend (28m) and I (25f) have just wrapped up a very long cross-country road trip. While traveling, we naturally encountered traffic jams and during some of the more abrupt stops, he put on the hazard lights of the car whilst braking.

It is kind of weird, but not a big deal.

I brought it up that I find it kind of weird that he does this, and maybe it isn’t necessary. I guess beyond the fact that I’ve never heard of someone else doing this, I worry about other drivers around us. I told him what if the person behind you takes it the wrong way, but that’s probably me over analyzing. Idk it seems like a bit of overkill?

In his defense, backseat drivers can be annoying.

He got frustrated with me for being a backseat driver and asked me to stop nitpicking (paraphrasing) his driving. I get that, I guess I just still think it’s weird! Do people think this is normal?

I’m from the Midwest and don’t do this.

For clarification, we both live in the US, he grew up in the Midwest, I’m from the east coast, and we were mostly on major highways during our drive. AITA?

I’ve done this when traffic is abruptly stopped and there is a lot of room behind me and the person behind me, but that is it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this practice.

Here is someone who doesn’t do it, but can see the benefit.

This person makes a good point.

This commenter points out when it can be useful.

Here is someone who says truckers do this all the time.

This person says it is more common overseas.

Backseat drivers can be really annoying.

