Parents Plan To Leave Big Money To Their Wealthy Sister Because Of The Babysitting She Did, But Her Brothers Are Mad And Don’t Think It’s Fair

Family inheritance decisions can be tricky, especially when emotions and past sacrifices come into play.

What if your parents decided to leave a larger share of their estate to one sibling because of sacrifices they made years ago, even though that sibling is now the most financially stable?

Would you accept their reasoning?

Or would you speak up and argue for a more equal split?

In the following story, one man faces this very dilemma and wonders if his reaction is wrong.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not wanting to give my wealthier sister the lion’s share of the inheritance? Yesterday, my parents sat me (31 M), my two brothers (32M, 34M), and my sister (41 F) down to discuss their will. My parents informed us that they want to split it five ways; my sister gets 2/5, and the three of us brothers get 1/5 each. Their reasoning is that my sister “sacrificed” her childhood for our family, so it’s only fair she gets compensated. In our childhood, my father’s business partner screwed him over, so there was a period when we were broke and in debt. My parents had to work multiple jobs to keep us afloat, and my sister babysat us while our parents worked.

The brothers were upset and told their parents as much.

All she had to do was feed us and keep an eye on us. We were pretty calm kids, so all we did was play games and do our homework. It probably wasn’t thrilling, but not exactly a tremendous hardship. I complained to my parents, along with my brothers, that it was insane they wanted to give my sister 2/5 of the inheritance over that, especially since she’s financially the best off out of all of us. She doesn’t have any kids and has a dual income with her partner. My parents said they were disappointed in us and said we needed to reflect on ourselves. My sister didn’t say anything while my parents spoke but texted us afterward that she had zero intention of taking 2/5, but we were all ********. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why they’re upset, but it’s the parent’s money.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

He and his brothers need to appreciate what they are getting from their parents and mind their own business.

