Parents Pull 9-Year-Old Out Of School And Teach Weird Theories, So An Older Sibling Considers Calling CPS

Watching a child fall behind in life can be heartbreaking, especially when the people responsible for her well-being refuse to see the problem.

What would you do if your parents pulled your younger sibling out of school, filled her head with nonsensical theories, and left her unable to read at nine years old? Would you step in and call for help? Or would you risk her future by staying quiet to keep the peace?

In the following story, one sibling faces this tough decision and worries whether calling CPS is the right move.

Here’s what’s happening.

AITA for calling CPS on my parents for not enrolling my sibling in school? My parents found Christ during COVID and completely turned a 180, and not for the better. They have gone down the rabbit holes and numerous crazy theories. For reference, my sister was 6-7 when they left our province and took her out of school. They came back to our hometown last year, and they never enrolled her in school because they now believe that the school system is too corrupt and full of the devil’s teachings. My sister is now 9 and cannot read and is also in the beliefs that I shared.

Some of the family tried to confront them about it.

I and others in our family have come to my parents with our concerns, and they dismiss us and tell us school is “evil” and full of lies. I am scared for my sister and her future. Also, I have not yet called, but I do plan to call CPS because even with threats from our family getting CPS involved, they don’t seem to care or take it seriously. AITA?

