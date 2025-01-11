Pizza Delivery Guy Delivered A Pizza To A Family That Wasn’t Home When He Arrived, But When They Told The Manger To Leave The Pizza On The Door Step, The Pizza Delivery Guy Took The Request Literally

Delivery drivers often depend on tips as an important part of their income, so it’s pretty rude to avoid tipping your driver.

In today’s story, a stingy family isn’t even home when the delivery driver arrives, so he finds a way to make sure he never had to deliver to them ever again

Let’s see what he does.

You want me to leave your pizza on your doorstep without paying for it, again? This was, and still is, my personal favorite story of MC delivered by yours truly. I’m a few Brewskis deep so I apologize for any grammar mistakes. Back story, this particular customer’s address and phone number still haunts me to this day because they either full on stiffed me or underpaid for EVERY SINGLE DELIVERY I EVER MADE FOR THEM. Also they were on the very edge of our delivery area (20 mile radius).

I was around 20-22 years old, drive a 1988 4.0 HO Jeep Cherokee as a pizza delivery vehicle for a company whose logo is a very popular table game in the US prison system. Tips were very important to my survival as an employee there as they literally paid for the gas I needed to do my job. The company refused to pay mileage/fuel but I did the smart thing and kept track and used that for a significant deduction on my taxes. (Save your receipts if you use your personal vehicle for work. Fuel, fluid changes, brake pads, etc.)

My manager and I are rolling up and getting ready to call it a night after a slow shift when the phone rings 2 minutes before closing time. It’s that family, calling for their 2 veggie pizzas with grilled chicken. The owners of this franchise have full access to the call logs in store so they know if we don’t answer before closing and take the order, or it’s firing time. I proceed to drive the 20 minutes to the house, to find out they aren’t home. They always pay in cash, exact change, or less.

I call the number they have listed for deliveries, hear the home phone ringing. Yeah lan lines were still a thing, ask your parents if you don’t know what that is. No answer, ok, try the secondary number, voice-mail. So I figure I’ll go back to the Jeep with the pizzas still in the heat bag to make sure they stay safe and warm while I call the manager to see what I should do.

The people who placed the order opened the door for malicious compliance.

He answers, and I quote, “You aren’t gonna like this.” Came out of his mouth. Manager: “They want you to leave the pizza on the doorstep because you didn’t get it there fast enough, so they went to the pizza place down the street from their house.” 🤌🤌🤌 Me: “On their doorstep??? Okay.” My poor shoes, my poor, poor shoes that night, I had white DC Courts, iykyk.

This is obviously not what the homeowners meant.

In a fit of pizza driven rage, I dumped that veggie pizza face down on that door step, and I waffle stomped that sucker permanently into that exposed aggregate concrete and used the box to scoop up what was left to wipe it all over the front door. I left with a feeling of meaningful Bliss and when I got back to the store we permanently blacklisted that address and phone number. If someone is using their time, fuel, and life, to bring you food, tip them.

They should’ve been home to accept the order, or else, don’t let them order ever again, not that they’d want to after they saw pizza everywhere.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Seriously, tip your delivery driver.

And also be there when your pizza arrives!

