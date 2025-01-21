Pregnant Woman Craves A Slushie During A Family Party, And Insists That They Leave Early Even Though Her Boyfriend Wants To Stay

Cravings during pregnancy can feel like an unstoppable force, popping up at the most inconvenient times.

But what would you do if one hit during a family gathering?

Would you wait it out to avoid disrupting the event?

Or would you follow the craving to keep yourself comfortable, even if it meant leaving early?

In the following story, one expectant mother finds herself in this exact dilemma and can’t ignore the craving.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for getting a pregnancy craving during a party? I, 29 female, am pregnant with my boyfriend Sam, 32. Sam and I went to a party for his family. No momentous occasion, just a normal family get-together. During my pregnancy, I have had intense cravings. So, while we were at the party, I told Sam I was craving a slushie, which is about 30 minutes away.

Understandably, he wanted to wait a while before leaving.

We had just arrived about 20 minutes prior. He said to give him a little while and we’d go get one. After about 30 more minutes I said it again to Sam. He said fine, get in the car. On our way there, we got into an argument, and he thinks the craving could have waited a couple of hours. He’s now mad at me because we had to leave the party early. We see his family 2-3 times a month and sometimes more, so I don’t think it’s a big deal to leave when I have a craving. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but they hadn’t been there long.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

Here’s someone who understands cravings.

They are definitely not life or death.

Exactly, she probably could’ve made one at the party.

Great question!

Pregnancy cravings are annoying, but they’re not that hard to ignore.

She could’ve waited until he was done visiting to get her slushy, so he has every right to be upset.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.