Roommate Treats Shared Space Like Shared Closet, But When A Favorite Dress Ends Up Ruined, She Puts Her Foot Down

Living with a roommate means sharing space, utilities, and maybe the occasional Netflix password—but what about your wardrobe?

One woman thought the occasional sweater borrow was fine, but when her favorite dress came back stained, she decided enough was enough.

Her roommate?

Not thrilled with the new boundary.

Check it out.

AITAH for asking my roommate to stop borrowing my clothes without asking? I live with my roommate, and we generally get along really well. The issue is that she keeps borrowing my clothes without asking. At first, it was the occasional sweater or hoodie, and I didn’t mind too much. But lately, it’s been more frequent, and she’s started taking more expensive pieces like jackets and shoes.

Okay, nowwww you’re crossing a line.

The final straw happened when I noticed she wore one of my favorite dresses out to a party and accidentally stained it. When I brought it up, she brushed it off and said she didn’t think I’d mind because I wasn’t wearing it at the time. I told her I’d prefer if she asked before taking my stuff, but she said I was being uptight and that sharing is “what roommates do.” I don’t want to make a big deal out of this, but I’m also tired of feeling like my wardrobe is fair game.

No kidding.

AITAH for setting a boundary and asking her to stop borrowing my clothes without permission?

Setting boundaries might be the adult thing to do, but it doesn’t always come without drama.

Whether it’s about clothes or respect, Reddit seems to agree—borrowing without asking isn’t sharing, it’s just stealing with extra steps.

This person doesn’t think this is “what roommates do” at all.

This person says to start being more straight up with her.

And this person has an even better response.

One roommate’s wardrobe freedom was another’s fashion frustration.

Call it a closet clash.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.