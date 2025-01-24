Rude Patient Thinks Everyone In The Emergency Department Was Incompetent, So The Medical Staff Made Sure She Stays For As Long As She Needs

Some patients can be so entitled that they think they can just boss around the nurses and the doctors.

This medical staff working in an emergency department in the UK encountered an American patient on her travel holiday.

She was so rude and judgmental, saying that the staff was undertrained and incompetent.

So they made sure to give her a “meticulous” checkup and comprehensive paperwork.

Read the story below for all the details.

Rude? Then pay for what you’d have got for free. A long time ago, I was working in a UK Accident & Emergency department (ED). In came a US citizen, having sprained her ankle on some student break travel holiday. She was rude to the staff and suspicious of everything. And obviously, she was disparaging of the (perfectly competent) treatment she was receiving. From our nice A&E docs, nurses, and X-ray techs.

The rude patient believed she had broken her ankle.

She was ever so certain she’d broken it (she hadn’t). And this would be missed due to our “provincial and undertrained incompetence.” This was all treatment which could have been provided for free. Because our paperwork was a PITA. And normally, the return on something so minor wasn’t worth the hassle of filling it in back then.

This medical staff was not happy with how she was acting.

She obviously felt everyone needed to know. That it would all (somehow) have been done much better in her “best city in the world”—in the good ol’ USA. I was not happy with her attitude. So at the end of my shift, I specifically stayed back to fill the forms in. In exhaustive detail, and on overtime, which also went on the form.

So they booked her for an unnecessary follow-up.

I then made sure she was booked for an (unnecessary) fracture clinic followup. This is with an orthopedic specialist to “allay her fears.” I also made sure the reason for that was delivered to the clinic with the notes. Along with the billing paperwork for any additional expenditures.

Moral of the story: Never be rude to people who ensure your recovery.

You’d think that would be common knowledge at this point.

