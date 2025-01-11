She Told Her Daughter To Stop Doing Group Projects With Her Best Friend, And When The Other Mom Asked Her Why They Weren’t Friends Anymore, She Told Her It Was Due To “Intelligence Levels”

Interacting with other people their age and cultivating relationships is an important part of any child’s education.

Unfortunately, this mom decided her daughter’s friend wasn’t good enough for her in terms of “intelligence levels,” so she found a way to sever the friendship.

The other mom saw it for what it was and called her out on it.

Let’s analyze the situation and see who’s really in the wrong.

AITA for telling another mother our children aren’t close anymore due to intelligence levels My daughter (let’s call her Sophie) used to be best friends with Kat. They used to be best friends in elementary school, but ever since middle school, they have started to grow apart. The school splits the kids in advanced and normal for math and science. All other classes are still together. My daughter got placed in the advanced and Kat got placed in normal. No big deal, they still see each other in school.

Unfortunately, it became a “big deal” shortly after this.

They were still close friends until group projects. There have been multiple group projects and kids get to pick their partners. Kat and Sophie usually work together, and that is when issues start happening. Sophie would get really frustrated that the work Kat did wasn’t correct. I told her to just turn it in without fixing it and she got a bad grade on that assignment. After that, Sophie went through a period of time fixing stuff. After a while, I told her to stop doing group projects with her.

Learning how to navigate differences would make Sophie more prepared for adult life, but…

They stopped doing projects together, the friendship blew up and they are not friends anymore. It’s Sophie’s birthday and invites were sent out. Kat wasn’t on the invite list my daughter made. I got a call from her mom asking why she wasn’t invited. I informed her they aren’t really friends anymore. She told me to invite her anyway since this is just a spat.

This is when a wise parent would give the kids a chance to make amends.

I told her the people invited were people my daughter wanted at the event. This went on for a while and came to why they weren’t friends anymore. I said it was due to both girls’ intelligence levels, and tried explaining the group project issue. She got mad and started accusing me, saying that I was calling her kid dumb (I never said that). She called me a jerk. AITA?

By the way, if Kat hears about this, it might affect her confidence levels for years to come.

Let’s read what Reddit had to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

This person keeps it to the point.

Someone shares a personal experience.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup!

That wasn’t a very smart move.

Her daughter might struggle to build healthy relationships if she follows this way of thinking.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.