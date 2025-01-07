She Told Her Boyfriend His Clothes Would Stink If He Left Them In The Washer Overnight, But He Didn’t Listen To Her So She Folded Them And Made Him Deal With It

It’s not a good idea to leave clothes in the washing machine for a long time after the machine stops washing them. Most people who do laundry know this.

The problem is that in today’s story one woman puts her significant other’s laundry away after leaving it in the washing machine all night, but she thinks she had a good reason for doing this.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA: My (53F) SO (63M) was too impatient to wait for the clothes washer to finish its cycle, so his clothes got stinky from mildew, and I folded them and put them away for him to wear all stinky. My SO has a big problem with being impatient. We recently finished construction on a new house, so we’re currently in between two houses. We were at the new house, doing some things to get it ready to move in. So, I put a load of laundry in the washer to let it run while we worked. We finished everything we planned to do, and there was about 10 minutes left on the wash cycle.

He was mad at her for doing his laundry.

When I told him this, he immediately got very impatient, yelled at me for doing his laundry while we were there, and said he wasn’t waiting 10 minutes for it to finish so I could put it in the dryer. I told him it would get stinky from mildew if I left it in the washer overnight until we came back the next day. We had two cars there, so I told him he could leave, and I would take the other car after I put the clothes in the dryer.

She left the laundry in the washer.

He said no because he was hungry, and he wanted me to come with him so we could eat as soon as we got back to the other house (aka – he wanted me to fix him something to eat, and he didn’t want to wait 10 extra minutes). I was tired of arguing with him, so I said fine and left with him before the wash cycle finished. The next day when we went back, guess what! The laundry was all stinky.

She got petty.

So, this is where I might be the jerk. I put his items in the dryer to dry and rewashed mine. Then, I folded his and put them away.

She’s wondering if she was wrong to do what she did.

Now, every few days, he pulls something out, puts it on, and says, “Ewww, this shirt smells bad!” I just smile, nod and say, “Yep, I told you that would happen.” AITA or was this simply malicious compliance?

It sounds like malicious compliance to me. He should also start doing his own laundry.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her significant other was being unreasonable.

Her pettiness was justified.

He needs to start cooking and doing his own laundry.

She needs to stop doing everything for him.

She should learn to say “no.”

If she’s going to do everything, she should make the rules.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.