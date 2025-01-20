She Was Being Bullied On A Daily Basis By A Girl In Her Class, Until She Realized Her Bully Was Unknowingly Wearing A Pair Of Pants She Had Donated

No one likes a bully, but far too many people have horrible stories about how they were bullied as children in school.

This person confronted their bully about a pair of pants that looked familiar, and ended up getting some petty revenge as part of the deal.

Let’s read the story.

Accidentally ruined bully’s favorite pants I was in I think 4th grade when this new girl joined my class. I was already bullied by one of the boys and another girl and this girl decided I was a good target for her as well. She’d berate and tease me pretty much every day.

That’s the worst. But her subconscious had her back.

Until one day where a thought randomly hit me as she was in the middle of making fun of me in front of her friend group like she’d done so many times before. She was wearing these shiny dark red pants, she wore them so often they must’ve been her favorites. I don’t know how I hadn’t thought of it before, but in that moment I realized I recognized the pants because I’d had a pair just like them.

She was intrigued and spontaneously asked her about it.

So without thinking I ask her “did you buy those at the second-hand shop in the village? Because I donated a pair of pants just like those to them a while ago!” I guess she did get them from that shop. Her face instantly dropped and she got really mad and after that day I never saw her wear those pants again and she didn’t bully me again for the several months, until she moved to a different school.

Wow! She hit the nail on the head.

So I accidentally ruined what seemed to be her favorite pants and got her to stop bullying me all on the same day. Pretty productive day if you ask me, haha. Disclaimer: I wasn’t trying to make fun of her for buying clothes from a second hand shop.

Awesome brain, 10/10.

That’s the kind of thing a bully will remember for years to come.

Her own arrogance ruined the pants for her.

