She Was Used To Supporting Her Family Financially, So When She Suggested Moving To A More Affordable Place They Accused Her Of Abandoning Them

The balance between supporting loved ones and securing your personal financial goals can often feel like a tug-of-war.

This woman has always been expected to support her family, but all of the expenses are beginning to add up fast. She’s left wondering if her desire for financial stability is selfish or necessary.

AITA for asking my mom and little sister to move to a cheaper apartment so I can rent out my house and reduce my financial burden? I (25F) own a 3-bed/2-bath home, and my mortgage and living expenses total $3500 monthly. My mom and little sister live with me, and my mom contributes $900, leaving me to cover $2600.

I proposed that we move to a more affordable apartment (~$1600), where I’d still help cover the rent, so I can rent out my home and reduce my long-term financial strain. My goal is to prepare for future expenses when I start my own family. My older sister and brother-in-law believe I’m abandoning my responsibilities and say I’ll regret it. Even my therapist’s reaction makes me question if I’m being selfish.

I feel like my family expects me to support them indefinitely, and I resent that. While I can afford it now, I’m worried about sustaining it long-term.

I wonder if I’m being inconsiderate for wanting to prioritize my financial future over continuing to provide for my mom and sister in my home. AITA?

Sometimes putting yourself first is the only way to avoid falling behind.

