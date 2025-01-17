She Went To College And Moved In With Her Boyfriend, So Her Parents Demolished Her Room Without Warning Her

Going to college is a huge step toward becoming an adult.

That growth is usually gradual, but for the student in this story college was a complete switch to adulthood.

See how this mom made it happen.

AITA for demolishing my daughter’s room after she moved out? My 18 yr old daughter, Meg, is in college. She moved in with her boyfriend a few months ago, which left her old bedroom empty. Her bedroom used to be right next to our tiny living room.

This prompts problems.

To make our tiny living room into a normal sized living room, we knocked out my daughter’s room’s wall, refloored the space and fixed the walls.

Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room. When my daughter came home to visit and saw that her room is gone, she made a huge deal about it. She got all emotional and said if we never wanted to let her move back, we should’ve just said so instead of completely demolishing her room.

And the impact runs deep…

I told her that if anything happens and she needs to move back, we will welcome her and she could sleep on the couch as long as she wants. But she accused us of wanting to get rid of her forever and for her to never visit us since we got rid of her room so fast, only a few months after she moved out and we should’ve waited longer. AITA for not waiting longer with the renovation?

Here is what people are saying.

It sounds intentional.

I don’t get it. They don’t seem to care.

Exactly. It’s not just a room.

No heads up needed, eh?

Unwelcome is the perfect word.

Home is not where the heart is.

At least not for this mom.

