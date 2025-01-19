Shopper Got A Surprise When She Bought What She Thought Was A Vintage Sweater. – ‘I come home, put it on, and notice the tag.’

You call this vintage?!?!

A woman named Gianna took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had after she bought an item from a thrift shop.

Gianna said, “If you ever feel dumb, know that I bought this sweater from a secondhand vintage store for $48.”

She immediately liked the red sweater and didn’t bother to check the tag…

Gianna continued, “I tried it on and was like, ‘Oh, it looks cute. I bought it, and I didn’t look at the tag. It was vintage. I come home, put it on, and notice the tag says, ‘Forever 21.’”

She added. “So, I paid $48 for a used Forever 21 sweater. You’ll never be as stupid as me in that moment.”

What a bummer!

