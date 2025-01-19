January 18, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Shopper Got A Surprise When She Bought What She Thought Was A Vintage Sweater. – ‘I come home, put it on, and notice the tag.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@giannachristiine

You call this vintage?!?!

A woman named Gianna took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had after she bought an item from a thrift shop.

Source: TikTok

Gianna said, “If you ever feel dumb, know that I bought this sweater from a secondhand vintage store for $48.”

She immediately liked the red sweater and didn’t bother to check the tag…

Source: TikTok

Gianna continued, “I tried it on and was like, ‘Oh, it looks cute. I bought it, and I didn’t look at the tag. It was vintage. I come home, put it on, and notice the tag says, ‘Forever 21.’”

She added. “So, I paid $48 for a used Forever 21 sweater. You’ll never be as stupid as me in that moment.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@giannachristiine

$48 for used f21 is criminal

♬ original sound – Gianna Christine

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer was surprised.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person asked a question…

Source: TikTok

What a bummer!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter