Shopper Got A Surprise When She Bought What She Thought Was A Vintage Sweater. – ‘I come home, put it on, and notice the tag.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You call this vintage?!?!
A woman named Gianna took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had after she bought an item from a thrift shop.
Gianna said, “If you ever feel dumb, know that I bought this sweater from a secondhand vintage store for $48.”
She immediately liked the red sweater and didn’t bother to check the tag…
Gianna continued, “I tried it on and was like, ‘Oh, it looks cute. I bought it, and I didn’t look at the tag. It was vintage. I come home, put it on, and notice the tag says, ‘Forever 21.’”
She added. “So, I paid $48 for a used Forever 21 sweater. You’ll never be as stupid as me in that moment.”
What a bummer!
