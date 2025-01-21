January 21, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘Some sit for days.’ – Former IHOP Worker Said That People Probably Shouldn’t Eat There Because Of Multiple Issues With Food Safety

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess it’s time to cross IHOP off the list of places to eat now…

A woman who has worked at various IHOP restaurants told TikTok viewers that it’s not a good idea for them to eat at the chain eatery.

The woman wrote text overlays over images and said, “Don’t eat at IHOP. I’ve worked at six different stores. And they are all nasty.”

She also wrote, “The bananas are always turning black. They say the [customer] won’t notice since it’s cooked in the pancake. Pancake batter[s] are supposed to be made daily, but they only make more when the first batch has ran out and some sit for days.”

She added, “Bacon and sausage will be made fresh in the morning but will sit out the rest of the day.”

Take a look at her video and see what else she had to say.

