Son Spends Allowance On Breakfast After Early Swim Practice, But His Parent Refuses To Budge On Extra Cash

Navigating the waters of parenting a teenager isn’t easy—especially when it comes to money.

This parent is standing firm on his son’s allowance, despite complaints of hunger during early morning swim practice.

But is his stance teaching responsibility, or is it just plain unfair?

Read on and decide for yourself.

AITA for not giving my son more allowance even though he is going hungry at practice. I came here because I am annoyed, maybe I am wrong but this situation is odd. Everyone in the family get an allowance. My son (15) is in swim and he has to be there at 5:45 three times a week. It’s morning practice and then he goes to school. Now he usually will buy breakfast from the school cafe and then all his money is gone.

Don’t think being a financial planner is in his future.

My daughters don’t buy breakfast and just will eat before school or skip. So their allowance is mostly saved or used for the movies or something. My son came to me and asked for more allowance due to being hungry I told him no and that he can eat before or pack something. We got in a huge argument, he thinks I am a jerk and now my ex is on my rear about it.

Nothing like a parent/son money argument.

Am I being unreasonable?

Skipping breakfast might save allowance, but it’s costing this family some serious peace.

And Reddit is torn on who is right and who is wrong.

This person says he is the AH.

This person agrees…allowance is NOT for food.

But this person thinks age makes a big difference here, and he isn’t being unreasonable.

When parenting turns into a budgeting bootcamp, hungry swimmers and family drama are inevitable.

Commenters are split on this one, I guess.

