Subaru Owner Took Her Car In For A Routine Maintenance And Ended Up Spending $1,000

A woman named Jaclyn took to TikTok and told viewers about how a routine trip to an auto shop for an oil change escalated into her spending $1,000.

She told viewers, “My battery died last week, and it was $350 to get my battery changed. I don’t know why it was so expensive, but it was.”

Jaclyn said she brought her car in to make sure it was running okay after she’d replaced the brake pads and a worker at the dealership told her it was time for her to get a 60,000 inspection.

Jaclyn found out she needed an oil change, new filters, new spark plugs, a transmission flush, and a brake flush.

The final bill?

$1,000.

Jacyln said, “It is ungodly expensive to have a car. And I cannot not have a car because I have to get to and from work.”

