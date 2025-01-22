Subaru Owner Took Her Car In For A Routine Maintenance And Ended Up Spending $1,000
Ugh, this is a bummer…
A woman named Jaclyn took to TikTok and told viewers about how a routine trip to an auto shop for an oil change escalated into her spending $1,000.
She told viewers, “My battery died last week, and it was $350 to get my battery changed. I don’t know why it was so expensive, but it was.”
Jaclyn said she brought her car in to make sure it was running okay after she’d replaced the brake pads and a worker at the dealership told her it was time for her to get a 60,000 inspection.
Jaclyn found out she needed an oil change, new filters, new spark plugs, a transmission flush, and a brake flush.
The final bill?
$1,000.
Jacyln said, “It is ungodly expensive to have a car. And I cannot not have a car because I have to get to and from work.”
Ouch…
Let’s take a look at the video.
